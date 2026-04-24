WYSO Weekend: An Amish-serving newspaper, the TPS lawsuit, and Indigenous-owned businesses

Our stories this weekend include:

A World A'Fair Festival celebrates 50 Years of unity through diversity: That’s the theme for this year’s A World A'Fair, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Event organizers say the international festival celebrates our shared humanity through music, dance, food and friendship. Wendy Middleton is the secretary of Dayton International Festival, which is the parent organization that produces it. She told WYSO’s Mike Frazier why people should come to the event.

This Ohio newspaper avoids the internet. Its readers like it that way: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week, we look at the struggling newspaper industry. Ohio lost more than half of its daily and weekly news publications between 2005 and 2025. That’s according to data from the Local News Initiative. But one community newspaper in Ohio is growing. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford takes us to Sugarcreek, Ohio.

The Pentagon is overhauling a program that helps tribal firms get federal contracts: A federal small business program that’s helped American Indian and Alaska Native tribal firms land lucrative defense contracts has come under scrutiny. That includes firms providing mission critical services to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with All Things Considered host Jerry Kenney about what they’ve learned.

Springfield resident a plaintiff in national TPS lawsuit, soon headed to Supreme Court: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next week challenging the Trump Administration’s attempts to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria. One of the plaintiffs is Springfield resident Viles Dorsainvil. Since 2021, he’s lived in our community under TPS, founded the Haitian Support Center and serves as its executive director. Dorsainvil is also an active Moravian pastor. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with him about his faith and how it’s influencing his choice to participate in this national lawsuit.

Physician shares how interruptions to gender-affirming care can cause harm: Access to gender-affirming care in the U.S. often comes down to where you live and the laws that are in place. That patchwork can have serious consequences. In today’s episode of Translucent, Lee Wade talks with a physician about what happens when care is interrupted or denied, and why starting and stopping treatment can do real harm.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

