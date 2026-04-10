WYSO Weekend: Community voices in dance, music and the written word

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet unite for celebration of funk: Dayton’s two leading dance companies, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, are teaming up with local musicians for Rhythm of the City, an evening of new works and original music that celebrates the city’s artistic roots. The performances have been taking place this weekend and will continue today. They reflect a newly revived partnership between the two companies. As part of WYSO’s Culture Couch series on the local arts scene, Brandon Ragland of Dayton Ballet and Debbie Blunden-Diggs of DCDC come together to discuss dance, collaboration and Rhythm of the City. Find out more at DaytonLive.org.

Studio Session: Our music selection this week comes from Cincinnati band Mavis Guitar. Travis Talbert, who plays the pedal steel, talks with WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt about their music and new album.

'They gain that confidence.' How speech therapy helps trans people find their voice: For trans people, a voice can be more than just speech, and it can shape how they are heard, seen and understood by the world. In this episode of Translucent, Lee Wade talks with a local speech therapist about the importance of voice in transgender lives.

'I am not beaten down by the despair.' Two strangers from Cincinnati and Dayton talk about hope: Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited community members to take part in One Small Step, bringing people from across the region together for conversations with someone they’d never met. In this final episode, we meet Paul Wesselmann of Cincinnati and Carrie Scarff of Dayton. They met at WYSO’s Chuck Berry Studio in downtown Dayton and found they shared a sense of despair about the state of the world. Through books, they came to see that those feelings are connected to caring deeply, and that hope is something you actively choose rather than wait for.

Blue Skies and Tailwinds: The unending quest for faster, further and higher: A century ago, aviation was taking off in a big way, from the early days of the Wright Flyer to planes flying higher and faster than anyone thought possible, thanks to innovations like General Electric’s turbo-supercharger. Those breakthroughs became crucial in World War II and helped spark aviation growth in Southwest Ohio, especially around Wright Field. Dan Patterson tells that story.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

