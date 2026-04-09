Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet unite for celebration of funk

A celebration of funk is happening in downtown Dayton this weekend.

It features Dayton’s two leading dance companies, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. They are teaming up with local musicians for a show they’re calling "Rhythm of the City."

It's an evening celebrating funk music and the city’s artistic roots, with performances April 10-12. Tickets are at daytonlive.org.

As part of WYSO’s Culture Couch series on the local arts scene, Brandon Ragland of the Dayton Ballet and Debbie Blunden-Diggs of DCDC come together to discuss dance, collaboration, and Rhythm of the City.

