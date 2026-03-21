WYSO Weekend: Radio relocations, dream vocations, and familial situations

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

WYSO now broadcasting from its new home at Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs: WYSO Public Radio is now broadcasting from our new home in the historic Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs. With staff, volunteers, and a host of engineers on-hand, WYSO’s broadcast signal was transferred following its noon newscast. Check out this montage of the switchover that includes a few moments of WYSO’s original broadcast in 1958 from the campus of Antioch College, and Evan Miller’s conversation with WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis.

Bulletin Board Diaries: Meet the Jamestown auctioneer who's living out his dream: In this episode of WYSO’s Bulletin Board Diaries, we meet a Jamestown auctioneer whose business card we spotted on the bulletin board inside Dot's Market in Bellbrook.

A new tool is helping to annihilate dangerous PFAS in firefighting foam: WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley was heard by NPR listeners this week with their report about how, for decades, firefighters used a foam that contained PFAS, or forever chemicals, that can cause cancer and other illnesses. But now a "PFAS Annihilator" can destroy the toxic chemical in the foam.

One Small Step: Do you parent differently than your parents? On this week’s episode, two moms reflect on how the way they were raised shaped the way they chose to raise their own kids. Suzzy Nandrasy of Dayton and Michelle O’Connor of Miamisburg met at the Huber Heights branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Suzzy talks about breaking a cycle of fear in her household, while Michelle shares how growing up with very little inspired her to teach her child generosity. Their stories come together around the idea that parenting isn’t about getting everything perfect. It’s about doing your best to pass along something better.

Parents reflect on raising a trans child and the journey their family has taken together: Translucent creator and host Lee Wade tells the story of a local family during a deeply personal time. Last week's episode focused on their son, Eddie Clark, coming out as transgender. This follow-up centers on parents, Eric and Jackie Clark. The Clark family are members of the Rainbow Alliance of Yellow Springs, or “RAYS,” a community group founded by local residents to support LGBTQ+ individuals — particularly youth — and their families in the Miami Valley.

