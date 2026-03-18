WYSO now broadcasting from new home at Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs

WYSO Public Radio is now broadcasting from our new home in the historic Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs.

With staff, volunteers, and a host of engineers on-hand, WYSO’s broadcast signal was transferred following its noon newscast. Then Evan Miller continued his Midday Music program in the new studio.

The first audio transmitted from the new facility was a few moments of WYSO’s original broadcast in1958 from the campus of Antioch College.

WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis praised the efforts of everyone who made the transfer possible.

"﻿This is a great time for our radio station and we’re here to serve this community," Dennis said. "We wouldn’t be here without this amazing community so just keep paying attention to what we’re doing in April. They’re gonna be some big parties and we want to see you on the front lawn, we want to see you for tours in the building, food trucks, and music so lots to come."

The Union Schoolhouse is the fourth home for WYSO since its launch. The move is a critical part of WYSO’s transformation to an independent, community-owned nonprofit.

