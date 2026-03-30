WYSO Weekend: Fond farewells, and a tuneful tradition

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Steve Schwerner, former WYSO music host with a 'lifelong love affair with jazz,' dies: We open today’s show with a tribute to former long-time WYSO music host Steve Schwerner who died last week. Schwerner hosted a jazz program on WYSO for 50 years, starting when he was a student at Antioch College. In a Facebook post Schwerner’s family recalled his love for Antioch College where he became Dean of Students and taught classes that included the Civil Rights Movement and the history of jazz. Greta also said Schwerner "died in the most peaceful way imaginable: at the end of a long life, in his own bed, without pain, drinking Scotch, listening to Charlie Parker and his president, Lester Young, with his family beside him.”

Studio Sessions: Local Bluegrass band, the Possum Creek Ramblers latest album "Sleepless Nights" Live music has been a part of WYSO since the early days. From our performance studio space, we've shared music across genre lines from all around the world, and especially from right here in our Miami Valley. That tradition continued this past Wednesday night when Juliet Fromholt invited Bluegrass musicians The Possum Creek Ramblers into the new YSO so Studios for conversation and music.

One Small Step: Two retired Air Force members discuss Trump, No Kings: WYSO and StoryCorps invited community members to take part in One Small Step, a program that brings people from the region together for honest conversations with someone they have never met. Today we hear from Kevin Price of Bellbrook and Rob Williams of Dayton. When they met at the WYSO studios last fall, they quickly realized they were both retired from the Air Force and had a lot in common. But with the “No Kings” rally just days away, their conversation turned to where they disagree, especially on Donald Trump. Rob begins the discussion.

Translucent: What does a truly supportive family member look like? On today’s episode of Translucent, we meet a researcher studying the lives of transgender young people, and what families can do to better support their growth and well-being.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

