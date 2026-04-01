Studio Session: Possum Creek Ramblers release new album 'Sleepless Nights'

Dayton band Possum Creek Ramblers have released a new album, Sleepless Nights, to show off their fresh lineup. The band stopped by WYSO's brand new studio at the Union Schoolhouse to perform live on Kaleidoscope and to chat with host Juliet Fromholt about what brought them all to bluegrass.

"I've always preferred acoustic music, not that I don't like other styles, but there's just something kind of raw and real about acoustic music." said mandolin player Matt Lemon. "We had an uncle who played folk guitar, and he taught me to play guitar when I was a sophomore in high school, and everything else built on that."

Matt is one of the newest additions to the band along with fiddle player Katelyn Tesla who says this is her first foray into bluegrass.

"I am new to bluegrass, very new, as in I didn't even listen or play bluegrass before I met these guys. I have degrees in classical music. I played classical violin and sang classically for many years. When Jeff reached out I was free and wanted to try something new in music and just came to one of their practices and loved what they did. I've fallen in love with bluegrass."

Guitarist Tim Bergeron who has returned to the bluegrass scene after a long hiatus says that he is grateful for how welcoming the community is.

"That's the tradition- the entry level has been,'Come on, sing a song, record it.' And that's really all that we're doing. The great thing about the bluegrass community is it is so welcoming. Pretty much every jam we've walked in I'm the new guy. I stopped playing bluegrass 40 years ago and then just kind of came back this last year. Every jam I've walked into, they slide out an extra chair. 'Come on, sit here next to me. You got a song. You want to pick one.' And I feel like I'm a part of it now."

To keep up with The Possum Creek Ramblers for shows and more check out their website. Their new album Sleepless Nights is out now on major streaming platforms.