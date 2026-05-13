Studio Session: The Gage Thomas Band go electric on their new single 'Keep Movin'

It's been about a year since The Gage Thomas Band performed at the WYSO studios. Since then they have added a keyboard player and have set aside the acoustic instruments for electric. The band performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their songwriting process.

"We're really focusing on original music." said band leader Gage Thomas. "These guys are incredible musicians, you bring a concept in front of them, and we're in no rush to what I would call 'finish a song.' We add it to the setlist. We start playing it and it just evolves. You know, it'll get rock and roll. It'll get funky. It'll get bluesy and then it will finally find its place."

Some musicians find themselves in a constant loop of never finishing a song because they aren't confident when it's truly finished. The Gage Thomas Band instead let songs evolve on their own and naturally adapt to whatever they're feeling at the time.

"You can always hammer it and hammer it. Redo it, you know, change it millions of times. You're always going to have that question, you're not going to be satisfied with it. I think part of it is when you put it out there, you become more satisfied with it as time passes too, you kind of look at it from a zoomed out view." said A.J. Montgomery.

The Gage Thomas Band will take the stage at Oregon Express on May 16 with Sam King and the Suspects. To find more info check out their event page on Facebook.

Stream the new single from The Gage Thomas Band Keep Movin out now on Apple Music.