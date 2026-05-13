© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The Gage Thomas Band go electric on their new single 'Keep Movin'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:13 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

It's been about a year since The Gage Thomas Band performed at the WYSO studios. Since then they have added a keyboard player and have set aside the acoustic instruments for electric. The band performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their songwriting process.

"We're really focusing on original music." said band leader Gage Thomas. "These guys are incredible musicians, you bring a concept in front of them, and we're in no rush to what I would call 'finish a song.' We add it to the setlist. We start playing it and it just evolves. You know, it'll get rock and roll. It'll get funky. It'll get bluesy and then it will finally find its place."

Some musicians find themselves in a constant loop of never finishing a song because they aren't confident when it's truly finished. The Gage Thomas Band instead let songs evolve on their own and naturally adapt to whatever they're feeling at the time.

"You can always hammer it and hammer it. Redo it, you know, change it millions of times. You're always going to have that question, you're not going to be satisfied with it. I think part of it is when you put it out there, you become more satisfied with it as time passes too, you kind of look at it from a zoomed out view." said A.J. Montgomery.

The Gage Thomas Band will take the stage at Oregon Express on May 16 with Sam King and the Suspects. To find more info check out their event page on Facebook.

Stream the new single from The Gage Thomas Band Keep Movin out now on Apple Music.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard