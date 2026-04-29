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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Rich Reuter and Nicholas Johnson preview evening of protest music this Thursday at Woodward Theater

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 29, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Rich Reuter and Nicholas Johnson have teamed up with Midwest Friends Fest and Ninja Jam Records for This Scene Kills Fascism, an event with protest music, art and community. 100% of ticket sales will go to Freestore Foodbank. The event is Thursday, April 30 at the Woodward Theater.

Reuter and Johnson stopped by the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt about why a community focused event like this is important.

"At minimum, we want to build a community." said Johnson. "We want to become solidified so we're not just hearing the craziness online or seeing the tweets. We're talking to each other and we feel a connection. We are trying to bring the artistic community, be it musicians, be it filmmakers, be it visual artists, any creative type, to get together and build a community and to have that support."

Artists, vendors, or non-profits are encouraged to reach out to setup their own table for the event. The event features a songwriters round with musicians from all over the tri-state, with each one picking an original piece of music and a cover.

Reuter, who will be performing in the songwriter's round, says he chose a John Prine song due to Prine's ability to communicate tough subjects gracefully.

"He's able to couch very difficult ideas and emotions in ways that are simple, direct, funny and heartbreaking- often in the same song. So to me it's a way to kind of synthesize emotions and ideas that you still feel good about, you still enjoy, and it doesn't feel too heavy."

This Scene Kills Fascism is this Thursday, April 30 with doors opening at 6PM and music starting at 7PM. Tickets are available online at woodwardtheater.com or at the door.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard