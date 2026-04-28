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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Debbie De Casio re-issues 'MT-40 For Me' on CD

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton's own Debbie De Casio performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about re-issuing her album MT-40 for Me.

De Casio started performing as a child with her family's traveling gospel group. By the 1980s, however, she was of Dayton's rock and roll scene. She says this is when she fell in love with the sounds of the Casio MT-40, an electronic keyboard.

"My ex-husband and I were in a band called Axtual Fax. He played drums and I played keyboard. The bass player we got to play had a Casio just like this, an MT-40, and I used that Casio. Later on I found one just like it at a pawn shop. The MT-40 has a heart and it's just very inspiring to write music with."

The recordings on MT-40 for Me were originally recorded in 1986, and were recently remixed and remastered by Cody Wopshall at Now What! Studio in Dayton. Debbie De Casio says that even though it's been decades she still relates to the lyrics.

"All the time it's like,'Well I thought I'd be past that song. No, there it is.' It's the same emotions and stresses and love. The ones I still sing they mean something to me. I have to feel the beat and I have to feel it inside and really feel like it's worth singing."

Debbie De Casio's album MT-40 for Me is available to purchase on CD now at Omega Records and Skeleton Dust Records.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard