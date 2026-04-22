© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Place Position releases new album 'Went Silent'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Place Position performed cuts off their new album Went Silent on Kaleidoscope and chatted with host Juliet Fromholt about the years long process to release day.

Josh Osinkoski (vocals/guitar) says that with the limited free time of running a family they had to be quick in the recording studio.

"We all have children and families and we're trying to catch lightning in a bottle, so we scheduled a couple days in my basement in Middletown and just hashed it out in two days."

With the push from family and others from the music scene they got the album finished and eventually pressed onto vinyl via collaboration between local labels Poptek Records, Blind Rage Records, Sweet Cheetah Records and Bunker Park Records.

"Almost all these songs are several years old. Then on top of that, we finished recording over a year and a half ago. To get from A to B we've had a lot of people along the way help us and encourage us. Our families primarily, but we've had a lot of people who believe in the band locally. I don't think the album would have come out if it weren't for people outside of our bubbles pushing us." said Jesse Mays (drums).

Place Position will be celebrating the release of their new album at Blind Bobs May 9th with local support from Golden Orra, Black Spot, and No Balance. Doors open at 8PM and music starts at 9PM. About 30 copies of the new album Went Silent will be available to purchase on vinyl.

Stream or purchase Place Position's album Went Silent now on Bandcamp.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard