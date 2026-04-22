Studio Session: Place Position releases new album 'Went Silent'

Dayton band Place Position performed cuts off their new album Went Silent on Kaleidoscope and chatted with host Juliet Fromholt about the years long process to release day.

Josh Osinkoski (vocals/guitar) says that with the limited free time of running a family they had to be quick in the recording studio.

"We all have children and families and we're trying to catch lightning in a bottle, so we scheduled a couple days in my basement in Middletown and just hashed it out in two days."

With the push from family and others from the music scene they got the album finished and eventually pressed onto vinyl via collaboration between local labels Poptek Records, Blind Rage Records, Sweet Cheetah Records and Bunker Park Records.

"Almost all these songs are several years old. Then on top of that, we finished recording over a year and a half ago. To get from A to B we've had a lot of people along the way help us and encourage us. Our families primarily, but we've had a lot of people who believe in the band locally. I don't think the album would have come out if it weren't for people outside of our bubbles pushing us." said Jesse Mays (drums).

Place Position will be celebrating the release of their new album at Blind Bobs May 9th with local support from Golden Orra, Black Spot, and No Balance. Doors open at 8PM and music starts at 9PM. About 30 copies of the new album Went Silent will be available to purchase on vinyl.

Stream or purchase Place Position's album Went Silent now on Bandcamp.