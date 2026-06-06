© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

For Dayton By Dayton takes over Levitt Pavilion this Saturday for it's 7th year

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM EDT
Ruthie Herman
/
WYSO

This Saturday the For Dayton By Dayton festival returns to the Levitt Pavilion for its seventh year. Featuring a lineup of entirely local musicians, the family friendly, Dayton-centeric festival is the creation of local hip-hop artist K. Carter.

Putting together a festival is no easy feat. Carter says that once he partnered up with the Levitt to put on these events, he could finally spend more time on the creative side of things.

"It gives me a chance to sit back and be more focused on the artists than before. I would just do my thing with the artist, 'Alright, you get to perform,' but I got to worry about all this other stuff. But now, me and my friend Abby, we can focus more on the artists and really try to get that together knowing that the Levitt got our back on everything else. So it makes it way more fun."

Year after year, one of the biggest motivations for Carter is seeing the community come together. He wants attendees to feel a sense of pride for this festival as a manifestation of their city.

"I want people to show up like ready to receive positivity. Everybody you see around there, everybody you're going to walk past, every artist, it's all Dayton. These are people that live here. These are people that walk around these streets every day. You're going to sit back and just take a deep breath and be like, 'This is us, this is all us.'"

For Dayton by Dayton is free and open to the public and is happening this Saturday, June 6 at 5:00PM, at the Levitt Pavilion in Downtown Dayton. For the entire lineup and more information head on over to 4dbdayton.com.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard