For Dayton By Dayton takes over Levitt Pavilion this Saturday for it's 7th year

This Saturday the For Dayton By Dayton festival returns to the Levitt Pavilion for its seventh year. Featuring a lineup of entirely local musicians, the family friendly, Dayton-centeric festival is the creation of local hip-hop artist K. Carter.

Putting together a festival is no easy feat. Carter says that once he partnered up with the Levitt to put on these events, he could finally spend more time on the creative side of things.

"It gives me a chance to sit back and be more focused on the artists than before. I would just do my thing with the artist, 'Alright, you get to perform,' but I got to worry about all this other stuff. But now, me and my friend Abby, we can focus more on the artists and really try to get that together knowing that the Levitt got our back on everything else. So it makes it way more fun."

Year after year, one of the biggest motivations for Carter is seeing the community come together. He wants attendees to feel a sense of pride for this festival as a manifestation of their city.

"I want people to show up like ready to receive positivity. Everybody you see around there, everybody you're going to walk past, every artist, it's all Dayton. These are people that live here. These are people that walk around these streets every day. You're going to sit back and just take a deep breath and be like, 'This is us, this is all us.'"

For Dayton by Dayton is free and open to the public and is happening this Saturday, June 6 at 5:00PM, at the Levitt Pavilion in Downtown Dayton. For the entire lineup and more information head on over to 4dbdayton.com.