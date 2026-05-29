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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The Rong Bros Brunch Bash is back at the PNC Arts Annex this Saturday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

This Saturday, May 30, the Rong Bros Brunch Bash is back at the PNC Arts Annex for its fourth outing. This community focused event will be serving brunch, an interactive photo booth, live music, visual art, and more.

At 11AM the event kicks off before you even get inside the venue as this time around they will have chalk art and a bubble experience by Mel the Bubble Woman out on the sidewalk. During this time food trucks will be available outside and the atrium opens up for an interactive photo booth experience by Fea Fotos with set design by Calista Dillon. At noon string quartet Catsteel will take the stage as the opening musical act.

From 1PM to 3PM Amie Rulay, Los Lokos, and The Rong Brothers will take the stage in the theatre. Isai Morales from Los Lokos has been part of the crew since the inaugural Brunch Bash, and he's elated to see the event thrive.

"It's like a full circle moment in how we've kind of all met to put on this event, and just seeing it come into fruition, how it is today, has been a beautiful thing to witness and be a part of. I'm grateful for it."

To cap off the day The Fotons, in celebration of the release of their debut album, will close out the Bash with a performance in the atrium.

For more info and to buy tickets to this the Rong Bros Brunch Bash, head on over to daytonlive.org.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard