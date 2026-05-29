Studio Session: The Rong Bros Brunch Bash is back at the PNC Arts Annex this Saturday

This Saturday, May 30, the Rong Bros Brunch Bash is back at the PNC Arts Annex for its fourth outing. This community focused event will be serving brunch, an interactive photo booth, live music, visual art, and more.

At 11AM the event kicks off before you even get inside the venue as this time around they will have chalk art and a bubble experience by Mel the Bubble Woman out on the sidewalk. During this time food trucks will be available outside and the atrium opens up for an interactive photo booth experience by Fea Fotos with set design by Calista Dillon. At noon string quartet Catsteel will take the stage as the opening musical act.

From 1PM to 3PM Amie Rulay, Los Lokos, and The Rong Brothers will take the stage in the theatre. Isai Morales from Los Lokos has been part of the crew since the inaugural Brunch Bash, and he's elated to see the event thrive.

"It's like a full circle moment in how we've kind of all met to put on this event, and just seeing it come into fruition, how it is today, has been a beautiful thing to witness and be a part of. I'm grateful for it."

To cap off the day The Fotons, in celebration of the release of their debut album, will close out the Bash with a performance in the atrium.

For more info and to buy tickets to this the Rong Bros Brunch Bash, head on over to daytonlive.org.