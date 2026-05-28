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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Sheller join Raging Nathans and more Friday night at Side Door

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:29 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Sheller recently stopped by the WYSO studios. They performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about what inspires them to keep going and their next show happening May 29, at Side Door at the Brightside. They'll be performing with Raging Nathans, Knavery, and Houseghost.

Raging Nathans haven't performed in Dayton for three years now. Sheller guitarist and vocalist Jake Shaw says he's couldn't be more proud to be sharing the stage with them.

"Raging Nathans is one of the hardest working punk bands in Ohio, easily in Dayton. I was 17, 18 when I first started coming to shows, and they were four or five years old at that point. For me personally, they are a huge influence on me. Just being able to bring them back to Dayton, I think they're going to be really excited with the state of things, because of how hard all the younger people go nowadays."

The passing of the torch is absolutely crucial to the longevity and health of any music scene. Thankfully, Sheller is very aware of that responsibility, in fact, it's one of their main motivations.

"The whole goal, in addition to just rocking, because we love to rock, has been about setting the stage for whoever's coming next, because we all get old. I'm really excited about some of these new bands that are popping up. It just really does mean the whole world to me and I think that's one of the main reasons why we all do it."

For more info and to buy tickets for their show at Side Door, check out Sheller's instagram.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard