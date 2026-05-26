Studio Session: Midwestern Mrs releases her first full length album 'I'm Still Here'

Midwestern Mrs released her first full length album I'm Still Here earlier this month. She stopped by the WYSO studios to perform a couple of songs from the album and speak with WYSO music director host Juliet Fromholt about taking bedroom demos to the real deal studio.

"This is all new to me, other than demos in my bedroom." said Midwestern Mrs. "So the idea of arranging songs and adding other instruments was so outside of me that I was lucky enough to have friends that helped guide me through that, because I was a little lost at first. But now that I've done it, I just can't stop thinking about it. It was lot of fun."

Midwestern Mrs dove head into the studio process, and she says it's completely changed the way she approaches songwriting.

"I started with doing demos and then thinking about what songs that I want to add drums or bass too. Then as I did that, like getting more of an itch to add more to other songs. I had originally thought of some songs as being big. And then, as time went on, I was like,'Ooh, this could be big too.' I was thinking,'This process could last forever.' There's a beauty in that. It's an enjoyable process all the way around."

Stream or purchase Midwestern Mrs' first full length album I'm Still Here now on bandcamp.