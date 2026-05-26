© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Midwestern Mrs releases her first full length album 'I'm Still Here'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performing live for the WYSO Volunteer Appreciation night.

Midwestern Mrs released her first full length album I'm Still Here earlier this month. She stopped by the WYSO studios to perform a couple of songs from the album and speak with WYSO music director host Juliet Fromholt about taking bedroom demos to the real deal studio.

"This is all new to me, other than demos in my bedroom." said Midwestern Mrs. "So the idea of arranging songs and adding other instruments was so outside of me that I was lucky enough to have friends that helped guide me through that, because I was a little lost at first. But now that I've done it, I just can't stop thinking about it. It was lot of fun."

Midwestern Mrs dove head into the studio process, and she says it's completely changed the way she approaches songwriting.

"I started with doing demos and then thinking about what songs that I want to add drums or bass too. Then as I did that, like getting more of an itch to add more to other songs. I had originally thought of some songs as being big. And then, as time went on, I was like,'Ooh, this could be big too.' I was thinking,'This process could last forever.' There's a beauty in that. It's an enjoyable process all the way around."

Stream or purchase Midwestern Mrs' first full length album I'm Still Here now on bandcamp.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard