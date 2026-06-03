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Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: School of Rock Beavercreek is cultivating the next generation of musicians

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Ryleigh Sadler
/
WYSO

While on a regular grocery shopping trip with her parents vocalist and bassist Kori saw a flyer for the Beavercreek School of Rock. She had already been singing a lot, and her mom encouraged her to join. Kori has excelled in the program and she is grateful for the journey so far.

"Having the opportunity to share something that's so rooted in emotional things and being able to share that with other people is so important. I found out about the House Band and that's what got me here and has led me to so many great opportunities, and I've met so many people."

Amanda and Nathan Warden opened up the School of Rock franchise in Beavercreek early 2024. Co-owner and general manager Amanda Warden is endlessly motivated to see the younger students grow and discover their own talents.

"There are some who I remember- they couldn't even make eye contact with you coming in the doors, right? They just don't feel comfortable. And then, they come in and they find something they're passionate about. They find people who are also passionate about the same thing, and it just unlocks so much in them. Seeing the personal growth is amazing to witness, and then seeing them go from beginners to rocking the stage is just really amazing."

For more info and to enroll in School of Rock Beavercreek check out their website.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard