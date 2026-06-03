Studio Session: School of Rock Beavercreek is cultivating the next generation of musicians

While on a regular grocery shopping trip with her parents vocalist and bassist Kori saw a flyer for the Beavercreek School of Rock. She had already been singing a lot, and her mom encouraged her to join. Kori has excelled in the program and she is grateful for the journey so far.

"Having the opportunity to share something that's so rooted in emotional things and being able to share that with other people is so important. I found out about the House Band and that's what got me here and has led me to so many great opportunities, and I've met so many people."

Amanda and Nathan Warden opened up the School of Rock franchise in Beavercreek early 2024. Co-owner and general manager Amanda Warden is endlessly motivated to see the younger students grow and discover their own talents.

"There are some who I remember- they couldn't even make eye contact with you coming in the doors, right? They just don't feel comfortable. And then, they come in and they find something they're passionate about. They find people who are also passionate about the same thing, and it just unlocks so much in them. Seeing the personal growth is amazing to witness, and then seeing them go from beginners to rocking the stage is just really amazing."

For more info and to enroll in School of Rock Beavercreek check out their website.