ANDY and the Goobie Loobies are open about what hurts on 'Sunny Side Up'

Without the work of teaching and performing music during the pandemic, Josclynn Garrison found herself asking questions about her relationship with music.

"My work was my identity. And so I had to go, okay, well, I love music. Obviously it's a part of me. I studied it for how many years, and I continue to perform it," Garrison said in an interview with WYSO's Juliet Fromholt. "So, what do I really like about it? What do we really want to say with music? And so it became an opportunity for me to break some like generational curses of not being able to share your feelings and. Being open about what really hurts."

Using the moniker ANDY, Garrison began creating music at home. Although the songs were conceived of quickly, the decision to share them with others and to release them as a album took much longer. After a year or so, Garrison began exploring the idea of releasing an album, and with the encouragement of friends who would go to play live and record with her as the Goobie Loobies, Sunny Side Up was born.

Garrison describes the experience of collaborating on such a personal artistic project, "Terrifying, but also really, really freeing, really exhilarating, because you get to say, and I said it multiple times, 'I really don't care what you do, just make it sound sick, man, like just do what feels comfortable for you.' And every time they did that."

ANDY and the Goobie Loobies' album Sunny Side Up is out now on Bandcamp.