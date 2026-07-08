Studio Session: Parc Department release new album 'Rewild' on vinyl

Chicago band Parc Department released their new album Rewild earlier this year on digital and vinyl. The origins of Parc Department took place in Yellow Springs when musician Colin Morris was visiting family here.

"I was seeing my in-laws who live here, I was on their patio when their wind chimes caught the wind. I grabbed a guitar, and I was making music for the first time in a while and was surrounded by family for the first notes of that song. So that song was born right here in Yellow Springs just a few blocks away."

Meeting in person only a few times a year, the band composes mostly asynchronously, meeting up on Zoom to brainstorm and using Google Drive to save ideas. However one of the real challenges the band faces as musicians from different backgrounds is creating a singular, cohesive style. Their solution was to create a mood board to guide the creative direction. Drummer Aaron Fuleki, the only Ohio-based member, says this keeps them grounded.

"We created almost like our own laws of physics for the world Parc Department would exist in. What's fun about making up rules is you can break them, and if we want to turn gravity down a little bit on this band and let stuff float around we can, but having that board we could go back to and bring our ideas together cohesively was fun."

Stream or purchase Parc Department's new album Rewild now on Bandcamp.