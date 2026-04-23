Studio Sessions: Creepy Crawlers to headline Halfway to Halloween Fest 2 this Saturday

Dayton band Creepy Crawlers performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their mini-festival Halfway to Halloween Fest 2 that's happening this Saturday, April 25 at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Formed in October of 2022 Creepy Crawlers quickly looked to performing at festivals and events like HorrorHound as their ultimate goal. However, vocalist and guitarist Rev. Chad Wells says that after they met that goal they knew they needed to start their own mini-festival.

"Early on in the formation of the band, I said,'Two or three years of doing this and someday we'll be able play HorrorHound Convention.' We did it in the first year that we were together. We had a really good time at HorrorHound and we were like,'We need a reason to do that at home.' There's a million Halloween shows. So if you do a Halloween show you're in competition with all the other shows, but we decided, we'll go halfway to Halloween."

In addition to the five bands performing for this all ages mini-festival, there will be a costume contest, karaoke, vendors, and horror themed trivia hosted by central Illinois podcasters Slash Sisters.

"A lot of festivals are like two or three days long, and there's a lot of cool stuff to do. But like, I'm not that guy. I don't like to go for the whole thing. So I thought maybe we'll do a micro festival. So it's sort of a festival-like experience in a much smaller package." said Wells.

For more information and to buy tickets for Halfway to Halloween Fest 2, head on over to the Horror Shock Records website.