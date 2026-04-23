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Kaleidoscope

Studio Sessions: Creepy Crawlers to headline Halfway to Halloween Fest 2 this Saturday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Creepy Crawlers performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their mini-festival Halfway to Halloween Fest 2 that's happening this Saturday, April 25 at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Formed in October of 2022 Creepy Crawlers quickly looked to performing at festivals and events like HorrorHound as their ultimate goal. However, vocalist and guitarist Rev. Chad Wells says that after they met that goal they knew they needed to start their own mini-festival.

"Early on in the formation of the band, I said,'Two or three years of doing this and someday we'll be able play HorrorHound Convention.' We did it in the first year that we were together. We had a really good time at HorrorHound and we were like,'We need a reason to do that at home.' There's a million Halloween shows. So if you do a Halloween show you're in competition with all the other shows, but we decided, we'll go halfway to Halloween."

In addition to the five bands performing for this all ages mini-festival, there will be a costume contest, karaoke, vendors, and horror themed trivia hosted by central Illinois podcasters Slash Sisters.

"A lot of festivals are like two or three days long, and there's a lot of cool stuff to do. But like, I'm not that guy. I don't like to go for the whole thing. So I thought maybe we'll do a micro festival. So it's sort of a festival-like experience in a much smaller package." said Wells.

For more information and to buy tickets for Halfway to Halloween Fest 2, head on over to the Horror Shock Records website.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard