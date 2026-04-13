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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Mavis Guitar's new album 'Pedal Steel Trio' is coming this Friday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

After three years, Kentucky based band Mavis Guitar returned to the WYSO studios to perform live and chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about their new album Pedal Steel Trio coming out April 17.

Travis Talbert's pedal steel playing is central to the trio's sound. A pedal steels lies down flat on the legs while a metal bar is used to slide up and down high tension strings rather than fingers pressing down on frets. This instrument produces smooth, gliding sounds that usually use open tuning.

Talbert says that he enjoys the challenge of writing for pedal steel.

"I was starting to write some things on [pedal] steel, and the more that I kept working on them- it was more a challenge to myself to make it a trio where I had to fill out more of the melodies. So I decided to not have another guitar or keys or anything like that. I just wanted to keep it sparse and see what I could make myself get out of. I like to paint myself into a corner."

The long notes that come from the pedal steel can make for a relaxed, meditative feeling. Being able to slow down and empty your mind is one of the best parts of this music says Talbert.

"You know, if anybody else gets something out of it, that's great. But like, that's really what I'm going for, is just to like zone out and not have to think about my own thoughts for as long as the song goes on. I like that feeling."

The trio is celebrating their new album with a free show Sunday, April 19, at the South Gate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky. For more info check out their Instagram.

Stream and pre-purchase the new album from Mavis Guitar Pedal Steel Trio on bandcamp.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard