Studio Session: Mavis Guitar's new album 'Pedal Steel Trio' is coming this Friday

After three years, Kentucky based band Mavis Guitar returned to the WYSO studios to perform live and chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about their new album Pedal Steel Trio coming out April 17.

Travis Talbert's pedal steel playing is central to the trio's sound. A pedal steels lies down flat on the legs while a metal bar is used to slide up and down high tension strings rather than fingers pressing down on frets. This instrument produces smooth, gliding sounds that usually use open tuning.

Talbert says that he enjoys the challenge of writing for pedal steel.

"I was starting to write some things on [pedal] steel, and the more that I kept working on them- it was more a challenge to myself to make it a trio where I had to fill out more of the melodies. So I decided to not have another guitar or keys or anything like that. I just wanted to keep it sparse and see what I could make myself get out of. I like to paint myself into a corner."

The long notes that come from the pedal steel can make for a relaxed, meditative feeling. Being able to slow down and empty your mind is one of the best parts of this music says Talbert.

"You know, if anybody else gets something out of it, that's great. But like, that's really what I'm going for, is just to like zone out and not have to think about my own thoughts for as long as the song goes on. I like that feeling."

The trio is celebrating their new album with a free show Sunday, April 19, at the South Gate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky. For more info check out their Instagram.

Stream and pre-purchase the new album from Mavis Guitar Pedal Steel Trio on bandcamp.