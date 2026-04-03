WYSO Weekend: Celebrating communities and solving a crisis

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Greater Dayton LGBT Center celebrates 50 years of community outreach: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center is celebrating its 50th year. The nonprofit organizes the annual Pride celebration, but it also focuses on advocacy and outreach. The center relocated to their N. St. Clair location about two years ago and Executive Director Rick Flynn says the new digs are still very much a work in progress. In an interview with WYSO, he talked about the center's current role in the community, likening it to the small kitchen table in his office where the interview took place:

How a proposed bill could help homebound Ohio seniors access food assistance: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week, we hear about the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a federal initiative that provides low-income seniors with a monthly box of pantry staples — like cereal and canned veggies. Around 30,000 seniors in Ohio are eligible for the aid. But some can’t get their boxes because they don’t have transportation. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports — a proposed, bipartisan bill in Congress could help.

Year-long reporting effort details large influx of drugs into Ohio's prison system: A new series of reports documents how a massive amount of drugs is flowing into Ohio’s prisons, often through the use of drones. The reporting comes from The Marshall Project-Cleveland and USA TODAY Bureau Reporter for Ohio, Laura Bischoff. We spoke with Bischoff about the year-long reporting effort.

Studio Session: Lily Seabird shares the story behind her latest album Trash Mountain: Vermont based artist Lily Seabird recently hit the road with her band for a month-long tour. Between their two Ohio gigs, they pulled up to the Union Schoolhouse for the very first studio session recorded in the new WYSO headquarters. The band chatted about touring and the story behind their latest album Trash Mountain with Midday Music host Evan Miller.

Translucent: 'There's real power in being visible' This week included the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Lee Wade, creator and host of Translucent, has one trans-woman’s story of coming out.

One Small Step: Overcoming divisions in politics and faith: StoryCorps and WYSO invited community members to take part in One Small Step, bringing people from across the region together for conversations with someone they’d never met. PR Frank of Dayton and Mary McKnight of Trotwood met at the Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library and talked about their own faith journeys, including what it’s like to feel like an outsider in a community that’s supposed to feel like home.