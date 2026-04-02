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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Lily Seabird shares the story behind her latest album Trash Mountain

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Vermont based artist Lily Seabird recently hit the road with her band for a month long tour. Between their two Ohio gigs, they pulled up to the Union Schoolhouse for the very first studio session recorded in the new WYSO headquarters. The band chatted about touring and the story behind their latest album Trash Mountain with Midday Music host Evan Miller.

"Trash Mountain is like low key the name of this hippie co-op that I lived at in Burlington. There was like so many little articles when the record came out. They were like,'Trash mountain- it's this bohemia of artists.' It's really not." said Lily Seabird.

Parts of downtown Burlington, Vermont were built on top of filled in ravines and old city dumps from the late 19th and early 20th century. Lily Seabird says that this is the actual story behind the title of her latest album.

"I just called the record Trash Mountain because I wrote the songs at Trash Mountain. But I think the name comes from the fact that behind it was like a dump 60 years ago. That whole edge of town where that house was is along this street called Riverside. That part of town is about to fall off into the trash hole, basically. It's eroding. It's a big issue, because no one's doing anything about it."

One of the main reasons Lily Seabird says she wanted the tour to go through Cincinnati was so she could hit up one of her favorite record stores Feel It Records.

"I bought this shirt from them last month and I was like,'I came here to go to your record store.' And they're like,'From Vermont?' And then I had to do the weird thing where I said I'm a musician and I felt awkward but they were really nice."

To keep up with tour dates and new music from Lily Seabird follow her on Instagram. Stream and purchase her latest album Trash Mountain on bandcamp.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard