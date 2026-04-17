WYSO Weekend: Creating safe spaces and reimagining old places

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Gatlyn Dame Group creates space for trans community, reminds them they are not alone: In today’s episode of Translucent, Lee Wade speaks with the co-founder of a local grassroots group that’s turning support into action for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people.

Your May Primary Primer with Kathryn Mobley:

Early voting for the 2026 May Primary is underway across Ohio. On the ballot are several state and judicial races–as well as school and public safety levies. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with WYSO’s political reporter Kathryn Mobley who highlights some of the local issues voters will face when they go to the polls.

Studio Sessions: Dayton band Place Position from Kaleidoscope talks about their new album "Went Silent" This week, Place Position visited the WYSO studios to talk about their new album with Music Director and Kaleidoscope Host Juliet Fromholt. Here’s part of that conversation.

What will Springfield look like in 25 years? 'Springfield 2051' is building a roadmap: What will Springfield look like 25 years from now? That’s the goal of Springfield 2051, a project that uses input from the community to try to answer that question. Heading the effort is the research and consulting firm Future IQ. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with the firm’s CEO David Beurle about how the project is going so far.

Beavercreek residents have rejected an income tax 5 times since 1984. Can a 6th try work? Beavercreek residents have rejected an earned income tax five times since 1984. But WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports the city is trying again – aiming to put this measure on this November’s ballot.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

