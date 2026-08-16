The NPR Senior Podcast Challenge is inviting people 65 and older to submit original podcasts of eight minutes or less. A grand-prize winner will be invited to NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., to hear their story air live on one of NPR’s signature programs, with finalists also having the opportunity to be featured on NPR programming.

WYSO is here to help you take part.

Join the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO for a free, hands-on four-hour workshop designed to help local storytellers 65 and older develop an idea, learn the basics of audio storytelling, and get started creating a podcast for the NPR Senior Podcast Challenge. Space is limited to 12 participants, allowing for a supportive, hands-on experience with plenty of time for questions and individual guidance.

You don’t need expensive equipment, and you certainly don’t need to know how to make a podcast.

You just need a story.

Maybe it’s a love story, a family secret, a journey you never expected to take, or a moment that changed everything. Maybe it’s what you’ve learned about retirement, friendship, health, loss, starting over, or growing older. Perhaps you remember a place or a time that younger generations have never experienced. Or maybe your story is about something happening right now.

In this workshop, WYSO will help you turn that story into a podcast. We’ll explore how to find the heart of a story, use your voice effectively, conduct a great interview, and use simple tools to capture and create your podcast.

Come with an idea — or simply your curiosity. Leave with practical tools, inspiration, and confidence to hit record.

Your experience is the story.

WYSO is here to help you tell it.

WYSO Senior Podcast Workshop

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

A free, hands-on four-hour workshop at WYSO to help you develop your story, learn the basics of audio storytelling, and get started creating your podcast for the NPR Senior Podcast Challenge.

Story + Studio Sessions

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 1–3 p.m.

Thursday, October 01, 2026 | 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Come back to WYSO for additional support as you develop your podcast. These sessions are an opportunity to ask follow-up questions, get feedback and coaching, work on your story, or use the studio to record.

All sessions are free. Space is limited.

To register, email communityvoices@wyso.org.