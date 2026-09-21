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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Jazz Forward Dayton celebrates launch with concert September 27 featuring Ashlin Parker

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:14 PM EDT
Kelli Campbell, Keigo Hirakawa, Willie Morris pose for a picture.
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO
Keigo Hirakawa, Kelli Campbell, and Willie Morris

Jazz Forward Dayton is a new nonprofit organization dedicated preserving the art from of jazz. Their opening concert featuring trumpeter Ashlin Parker with the University of Dayton Jazz Band is this Sunday, Sept 27, from 6PM-8PM at the Roger Glass Center For The Arts.

What started as jazz jams over eight years ago has grown into a full fledged 501c3 organization spearheaded by founder and president Kelli Campbell. After witnessing the closure of multiple venues, as well as the consecutive cancellations of the Dayton Jazz Festival, Campbell decided it was time to start something new.

"I said to myself, we've got to do more. So I told Keigo,'You know what? We should just start a nonprofit and do it ourselves.' You have to make your own opportunities, so that's what happened. That's how we got here."

Dr. Willie Morris, director of the University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble, is optimistic about the future of the local jazz scene.

"You'll hear the older jazz musicians here talk about the heydays of the Oregon district and how much music that was going on. And really that means that this place has a rich history of jazz musicians that are looking for a new home. So hopefully Jazz Forward Dayton will take that place and be the sort of new home and community builder."

Tickets for the opening celebration of Jazz Forward Dayton are available through Live Jazz Dayton.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard