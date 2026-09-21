Jazz Forward Dayton celebrates launch with concert September 27 featuring Ashlin Parker

Jazz Forward Dayton is a new nonprofit organization dedicated preserving the art from of jazz. Their opening concert featuring trumpeter Ashlin Parker with the University of Dayton Jazz Band is this Sunday, Sept 27, from 6PM-8PM at the Roger Glass Center For The Arts.

What started as jazz jams over eight years ago has grown into a full fledged 501c3 organization spearheaded by founder and president Kelli Campbell. After witnessing the closure of multiple venues, as well as the consecutive cancellations of the Dayton Jazz Festival, Campbell decided it was time to start something new.

"I said to myself, we've got to do more. So I told Keigo,'You know what? We should just start a nonprofit and do it ourselves.' You have to make your own opportunities, so that's what happened. That's how we got here."

Dr. Willie Morris, director of the University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble, is optimistic about the future of the local jazz scene.

"You'll hear the older jazz musicians here talk about the heydays of the Oregon district and how much music that was going on. And really that means that this place has a rich history of jazz musicians that are looking for a new home. So hopefully Jazz Forward Dayton will take that place and be the sort of new home and community builder."

Tickets for the opening celebration of Jazz Forward Dayton are available through Live Jazz Dayton.