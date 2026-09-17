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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Yellow Springs Porchfest returns to the village on Saturday, September 19

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
YS Porchfest
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Contributed

Yellow Springs Porchfest is back this Saturday, September 19, from 12PM to 8PM. This free, all ages festival added another hour to this year's schedule to accommodate a total of 80 performances across 50 porches, including WYSO's.

For an entire afternoon seemingly average lawns and businesses come together to create a sprawling music festival. Yellow Springs Porchfest committee chairman David Seitz says residents look forward to this day every year.

"Whenever I tell people I'm involved in directing this, and we have this wonderful volunteer team, the first thing that comes out of everybody's mouth is, 'It's my favorite day of the year in Yellow Springs!' So if you want to experience what Yellow Springers see as their favorite day, this is the time to come."

The entire festival is only a half-mile wide to keep everything walkable. Maps are available on the event website's homepage and there will be several tables throughout town with paper maps and QR codes as well.

For more information about Yellow Springs Porchfest including locations, performance times, and more, go to ysporchfest.com.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard