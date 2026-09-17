Studio Session: Yellow Springs Porchfest returns to the village on Saturday, September 19

Yellow Springs Porchfest is back this Saturday, September 19, from 12PM to 8PM. This free, all ages festival added another hour to this year's schedule to accommodate a total of 80 performances across 50 porches, including WYSO's.

For an entire afternoon seemingly average lawns and businesses come together to create a sprawling music festival. Yellow Springs Porchfest committee chairman David Seitz says residents look forward to this day every year.

"Whenever I tell people I'm involved in directing this, and we have this wonderful volunteer team, the first thing that comes out of everybody's mouth is, 'It's my favorite day of the year in Yellow Springs!' So if you want to experience what Yellow Springers see as their favorite day, this is the time to come."

The entire festival is only a half-mile wide to keep everything walkable. Maps are available on the event website's homepage and there will be several tables throughout town with paper maps and QR codes as well.

For more information about Yellow Springs Porchfest including locations, performance times, and more, go to ysporchfest.com.