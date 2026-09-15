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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Aubory Bugg releases debut album 'i think i had something once' September 18

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 15, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

When Nashville based singer, songwriter Aubory Bugg went viral on Tiktok for her cover of “Tummy Hurts” by Reneé Rapp she quickly pivoted to originals. Bugg's confessional style of indie-folk struck a chord with many listeners and her page gained over 100k followers practically overnight.

"It's so nice to hear how people have been validated or how people have related to the songs that I'm sharing on Instagram and TikTok. I feel something, I write a song about it, I post it, and then this wealth of people are like,'I had that experience and you're not alone.' It's this new sense of community that I never thought I'd have."

Bugg's vulnerable songwriting brings listeners into the intimate parts of her life and she says navigating how much to share has been quite the experience.

"I had a wealth of songs after this breakup and so it was just like,'Oh, I can't be that mean, I have to take that one out' or like,'Maybe I can be that mean. Let's put that one in.' You know, how much of this situation do I want the world knowing about? I feel like I was formulating a FaceTime to one of my close friends that didn't hear from me for a while."

Pre-order and stream Aubory Bugg's new album i think i had something once coming out Sept 18 on bandcamp.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard