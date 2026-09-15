Studio Session: Aubory Bugg releases debut album 'i think i had something once' September 18

When Nashville based singer, songwriter Aubory Bugg went viral on Tiktok for her cover of “Tummy Hurts” by Reneé Rapp she quickly pivoted to originals. Bugg's confessional style of indie-folk struck a chord with many listeners and her page gained over 100k followers practically overnight.

"It's so nice to hear how people have been validated or how people have related to the songs that I'm sharing on Instagram and TikTok. I feel something, I write a song about it, I post it, and then this wealth of people are like,'I had that experience and you're not alone.' It's this new sense of community that I never thought I'd have."

Bugg's vulnerable songwriting brings listeners into the intimate parts of her life and she says navigating how much to share has been quite the experience.

"I had a wealth of songs after this breakup and so it was just like,'Oh, I can't be that mean, I have to take that one out' or like,'Maybe I can be that mean. Let's put that one in.' You know, how much of this situation do I want the world knowing about? I feel like I was formulating a FaceTime to one of my close friends that didn't hear from me for a while."

Pre-order and stream Aubory Bugg's new album i think i had something once coming out Sept 18 on bandcamp.