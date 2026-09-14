WYSO Weekend: Immigration, education, and a bird's nest renovation

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

'There is no place to go.' Ukrainian family battles red tape trying to remain in U.S.: It's been two years since 43-year-old Tetiana and her family immigrated to the Dayton area from the war-torn city of Kehrson Ukraine. Her family wants to stay in the U.S. for their safety. But they say they’ve struggled with red tape. WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with Tetiana to learn more about how the Ukrainian family isn’t alone in their struggles navigating the U.S. immigration system.

Dayton education nonprofit will help scale its data-driven approach to rest of Ohio: 12 Ohio Regional Education Partnerships have been launched to give kids a stronger start in life, stay on track through school, and prepare for careers.Learn to Earn Dayton will oversee the state program. Emma Smales is a senior director with Learn to Earn. She told WYSO the new partnerships will identify and address the most pressing challenges facing young Ohioans.

WYSO Studio Sessions: Nashville singer songwriter Aubory Bugg has a new album out on Sept. 18. Her latest single, "Nosedive" was released Wednesday, which was the day Aubory Bugg stopped by the studio to play a few songs live and talk with Juliet Fromholt.

A month after TPS ends for Haiti, immigration enforcement surges in Springfield: On Today From The Ohio Newsroom, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has increased arrests and required ankle monitors for many Haitian residents in Springfield.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

