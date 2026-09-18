WYSO Weekend: Immigrants undivided, cancer comfortwear provided, and a food summit ignited

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Attorneys share why going to another country isn't realistic for many Springfield Haitians: The Trump Administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants, including several thousand living in Springfield. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley talks with two experts at the University of Dayton — immigration attorney Ericka Cannon and social anthropologist Miranda Hallet. Together, they discuss what deporting those Haitians could mean. Then, Mobley reports that between the end of July to the end of August–a total of 63 Haitian Immigrants from across Ohio were detained. This according to the Ohio Immigrant Alliance. However, one of those detainees has been released and some in Springfield’s Haitian community see it as a victory.

How a ‘Gang of Seamstresses’ is helping make chemotherapy more comfortable: On Today from the Ohio Newsroom, seamstresses across Ohio are providing zippered shirts to cancer patients so they can more comfortably undergo chemotherapy treatments. Chemotherapy can be a long, difficult process. There are the treatments, the side effects, the uncertainty. Even small tasks can feel like a huge undertaking. A group of seamstresses hope their skills can mend one challenge. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford takes us to where it all began in Southwest Ohio.

Springfield native returns home to lead the Clark County Public Library: A new leader is at the helm of the Clark County Public Library system. Karlos L. Marshall was named director in August. WYSO's Mike Frazier asked him why he wanted to lead the library.

How a Dayton summit supports food start-ups trying to make it in a tough industry: Dayton’s first-ever From Scratch Food Summit took place earlier this month, which was organized by 6888 kitchen Incubator. More than 30 local vendors and panelists came together to discuss entrepreneurship. WYSO’s Shay Frank attended and got a firsthand look at local entrepreneurs working to grow their businesses.

Ohio cities are un-damming waterways. Here’s why: A dam removal project in Southwest Ohio will restore the flow and habitat of Paint Creek and make the area safer for recreation. It’s one of several efforts to remove low-head dams across the state. An estimated 13,000 low-head dams span the width of rivers and streams across the country. Originally built to do things like power corn and flour mills or irrigate farm fields, many have long outlived their original purpose. Now, there’s a push to remove them from places like Paint Creek in Washington Court House. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker takes us there.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to inspire listeners to care about the natural world and take steps to protect it.

