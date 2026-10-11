WYSO Weekend: A haunted house renovation and a radio station's regeneration

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Credits soon to roll on Ohio’s months-long statewide celebration of cinema: The “Ohio Goes to the Movie” project will host its final free film screenings this month. Organizers say it’s been successful in bringing people back to theaters. All this summer you’ve been hearing about the state’s contributions to the silver screen, as Ohio rolled out the red carpet for the nation’s 250th birthday – by encouraging people to go to the movies. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports on the state’s 88-county celebration of cinema.

Westside Makerspace will celebrate new location with a block party Sunday, October 11: Representative for Westside Makerspace, Vibes, stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller about a block party celebrating their new location. The event happens today - check it out.

From haunt to haute: this eerie Ohio manor is getting a makeover: Bihl Manor in Fremont, Ohio is the subject of a new HGTV renovation show.For one Victorian-era manor in northern Ohio, ghosts were the least of its issues. The home needed a renovation. Then spirits are probably like “uh oh, things are changing!” How a ‘haunted’ house in Fremont landed on HGTV. That’s coming up on Today from the Ohio Newsroom.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

