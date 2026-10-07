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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Westside Makerspace will celebrate new location with a block party Sunday, October 11

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Proxy.exe performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman
/
WYSO
Proxy will perform at Westside Makerspace's upcoming block party.

Dayton's Westside Makerspace is moving into a new location at 3208 Salem Ave. To celebrate the new facility, they're throwing a free, family friendly block party Sunday, October 11, from 2PM to 6PM. There will be food, DJs, a t-shirt making station run by local artist Joy Johnson, and tours of the new building.

A maker space gives people the opportunity to work with heavy machinery, teachers, and tools that they might not otherwise have access to for a monthly fee. Representative for Westside Makerspace, Vibes, says they hope to take things even further than the workshop.

"We'll be doing several guided tours of the space, kind of giving an idea of what's to come, and have people pitch ideas, because really the maker space is like coming together to create- that's the whole idea."

To keep up with the Westside Makerspace and find more info on the block party, head over to westsidemakerspace.com.

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard