Westside Makerspace will celebrate new location with a block party Sunday, October 11

Dayton's Westside Makerspace is moving into a new location at 3208 Salem Ave. To celebrate the new facility, they're throwing a free, family friendly block party Sunday, October 11, from 2PM to 6PM. There will be food, DJs, a t-shirt making station run by local artist Joy Johnson, and tours of the new building.

A maker space gives people the opportunity to work with heavy machinery, teachers, and tools that they might not otherwise have access to for a monthly fee. Representative for Westside Makerspace, Vibes, says they hope to take things even further than the workshop.

"We'll be doing several guided tours of the space, kind of giving an idea of what's to come, and have people pitch ideas, because really the maker space is like coming together to create- that's the whole idea."

To keep up with the Westside Makerspace and find more info on the block party, head over to westsidemakerspace.com.