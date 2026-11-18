A prolific artist in the contemporary singer-songwriter arena, Tret Fure has released 18 albums and CDs over the course of her 51-year career. Her new CD, Lavender Moonshine has just been released in late 2023. In addition to being a gifted songwriter, Fure has engineered and produced countless recordings by a variety of artists, including her own work.

In the early ’80s, Tret moved to the independent side of the industry discovering the blossoming genre known as Women’s Music. She recorded with and produced some of the best of women’s music including mixing the legendary Meg & Cris at Carnegie Hall (1983). She worked as a duo with Cris Williamson throughout the ’90s, producing, engineering and releasing three CDs together. Now after nine acoustic releases on her own label, Tomboy girl Records, she has re-established herself in the folk world.

