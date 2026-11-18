Known primarily as a solo performer, Yasmin Williams is joining forces with a string ensemble for the first time to bring new life to her compositions. The show will include a variety of musical styles, from Williams’ classic lap-tapping acoustic guitar sound to new songs featuring her on vocals and other new arrangements.

The Dream Quartet, a dynamic string ensemble that blends classical influences with a contemporary sound, will add new depth to the arrangements.

This is a seated general admission show.

Accessible seating is available - please select General Admission Accessible Ticket when making your purchase.

Presented by Sunnyskies Music

Proceeds benefit WYSO Public Radio