Yasmin Williams with the Dream Quartet - a WYSO Benefit
Yasmin Williams with the Dream Quartet - a WYSO Benefit
Known primarily as a solo performer, Yasmin Williams is joining forces with a string ensemble for the first time to bring new life to her compositions. The show will include a variety of musical styles, from Williams’ classic lap-tapping acoustic guitar sound to new songs featuring her on vocals and other new arrangements.
The Dream Quartet, a dynamic string ensemble that blends classical influences with a contemporary sound, will add new depth to the arrangements.
This is a seated general admission show.
Accessible seating is available - please select General Admission Accessible Ticket when making your purchase.
Presented by Sunnyskies Music
Proceeds benefit WYSO Public Radio
The Brightside Music & Event Venue
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Apr 2027
The Brightside Music & Event Venue
905 E 3rd St.Dayton, Ohio 45420
09374100450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com