Donating appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, is an easy and tax-effective way for you to make a gift to WYSO.

Benefits of gifts of stocks and bonds

Avoid paying capital gains tax on the sale of appreciated stock.

Receive a charitable income tax deduction.

Further our mission today.

How to make a gift of stocks and bonds by electronic transfer:



Bank: USBank (U.S. Bancorp Investments)

DTC Number: 0280 (Code 40)

Account Number: 42694125

If you have any questions, please direct them to Lori Lotts at llotts@wyso.org.

Additional information you may need:

Our legal name: Miami Valley Public Media, Inc.

Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. Our tax ID/EIN: 83-0545108

83-0545108 Our mailing address: 314 Dayton St. Yellow Springs, OH 45387

More on gifts of stocks and bonds

There are special rules for valuing a gift of stock. The value of a charitable gift of stock is determined by taking the mean between the high and low stock price on the date of the gift. Mutual fund shares are valued using the closing price for the fund on the date of the gift.

As per our Gift Acceptance Policy, all securities will be liquidated upon reception. The resulting funds will then be used in accordance with the donor’s stated purpose for the donation.

Contact us with any questions:

Lori Lotts - Staff Accountant

Email: llotts@wyso.org

Phone: 937-769-1235

Michael Roediger - Major Gift Officer

Email: mroediger@wyso.org

Phone: 937-313-0741