WYSO Weekend: A Broadway success story and the next generation of Dayton aviation pros

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Broadway director Schele Williams credits Dayton arts community for theatrical success: The Broadway show "The Notebook" will hit the stage at the Schuster Center in October. The Broadway performances were co-directed by Dayton native Schele Williams. Williams starred in major musicals before moving into directing. I spoke with her this week about her start performing in Dayton as a child, and her move to New York City.

Studio Session: Joel David Weir's new EP 'Hustle' comes out November 10: Indiana songwriter Joel David Weir has made a musical home here in Southwest Ohio, and he recently made a return visit to our studio for an acoustic session live on Kaleidoscope. He talked with WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt about working on his new EP and upcoming album.

Outgoing Eastern Shawnee Chief redefined leadership in her 20 years at helm of tribe in Oklahoma: After serving the Eastern Shawnee Tribe for 20 years, Chief Glenna Wallace is retiring. Sarah Liese from KOSU traveled to northeast Oklahoma to sit down with Wallace and reflect on her legacy as the tribe’s first female chief.

Sinclair aviation students walk in the footsteps of the Wright brothers: On this episode of Blue Skies & Tailwinds, we’re looking at aviation history from a different perspective, through the eyes of students who are preparing to become the next generation of pilots and aviation professionals. Dan Patterson takes us along with his Dayton students as they connect the history of flight with their own dreams of taking to the skies.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

