Studio Session: Joel David Weir's new EP 'Hustle' comes out November 10

While working on his next album, Joel David Weir also put together a new EP, Hustle, which will release on November 10. With so much in the works it can be easy to let songs remain unfinished, but Weir says he learned a while ago to stay focused till the end.

"It kind of goes back to about 10 years ago when I made the Closet Songs EP. That kind of changed my whole approach to writing where I would end up putting things off for a really long time until everything was right. But now at this point if a song comes, it's gotta get done. I'm a little more motivated to just do it."

When the creative spark comes Weir follows that trail wherever it will take him. This keeps his sound true based on what he's feeling or where he's at in life.

"This is going to sound all mystical or whatever, but you gotta follow the songs and where the songs are leading. I've tried to trust that more and more. Like with the LP from last year, Fiercer. That was really influenced by being in Scotland and probably an unhealthy level of listening to a lot of Manchester bands like Stone Roses- which is nothing like the Americana stuff I usually do. Which can end up being confusing to people listening to my music. But I don't know how to do it any other way than to just follow the songs."

Stream or pre-purchase Joel David Weir's forthcoming EP Hustle, releasing November 10, on Bandcamp.