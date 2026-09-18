Studio Session: Dayton band Paid Leave are settling into the local scene

Navigating a local music scene as a band can be intimidating and challenging, but Dayton band Paid Leave are finding their place on stage. Since competing and taking home the win at the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands, Paid Leave has earned their spot in the scene, but vocalist and guitarist Brack Barrett says that the competition wasn't easy on the nerves.

"I was getting all sick and twisted in my stomach leading up to them and stuff, playing big room, playing t a lot of people, meeting a lot of different bands. There's a lot eyes on you all at once. It can be a lot, but overall it was a great time."

Now the band is settling into the community and making connections with other local musicians. Bringing in new friends to perform with the band has been a gift says Barrett.

"We made so many good connections and contacts now where we have like so many new band buddies. We played in our group, Gage Thomas Band. They're really, really awesome guys. We love them and they're super good to us. And Yuppie, we played alongside them in the finale. I'm very, very glad we met both of those groups because they've been nothing but great to us and I wouldn't change any of that for the world."

Catch Paid Leave live with Heather Redman and the Reputation in Troy tonight, September 18, at the Prouty Plaza starting at 6:30PM.