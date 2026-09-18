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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dayton band Paid Leave are settling into the local scene

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 18, 2026 at 2:46 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Navigating a local music scene as a band can be intimidating and challenging, but Dayton band Paid Leave are finding their place on stage. Since competing and taking home the win at the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands, Paid Leave has earned their spot in the scene, but vocalist and guitarist Brack Barrett says that the competition wasn't easy on the nerves.

"I was getting all sick and twisted in my stomach leading up to them and stuff, playing big room, playing t a lot of people, meeting a lot of different bands. There's a lot eyes on you all at once. It can be a lot, but overall it was a great time."

Now the band is settling into the community and making connections with other local musicians. Bringing in new friends to perform with the band has been a gift says Barrett.

"We made so many good connections and contacts now where we have like so many new band buddies. We played in our group, Gage Thomas Band. They're really, really awesome guys. We love them and they're super good to us. And Yuppie, we played alongside them in the finale. I'm very, very glad we met both of those groups because they've been nothing but great to us and I wouldn't change any of that for the world."

Catch Paid Leave live with Heather Redman and the Reputation in Troy tonight, September 18, at the Prouty Plaza starting at 6:30PM.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard