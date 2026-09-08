The new Smug Brothers album 'Pinhole to Vortex' comes out Sept 18

Ohio band Smug Brothers is set to release their next album Pinhole to Vortex September 18 on Anyway Records. After about 20 years, the band has racked up quite the long discography. Lead vocalist and guitarist Kyle Melton says that they are always trying to keep their sound fresh and original.

"I think we've continued to work and try to push out from just being repetitive ourselves or just strictly mimicking the things that we love. I think we've done a pretty good job, very conscientiously, to continue to push past strict obedience to whatever the styles are and figure out what it is we do."

The last track of the album "Drive Open In The Delicate Streams," is actually a track that Melton has been sitting on for almost 20 years now.

"I actually did a studio session back in 2007 at Wright State radio and then that band dissolved and that song just kind of didn't go anywhere with Smug Brothers. So to come back and really get a really good take of it and put it on a record was a huge thrill for me because I mean, that's one that I've really believed in."

Pre-order the new Smug Brother's album Pinhole to Vortex on Bandcamp.