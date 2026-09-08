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Kaleidoscope

The new Smug Brothers album 'Pinhole to Vortex' comes out Sept 18

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Glenna Jennings
/
Contributed

Ohio band Smug Brothers is set to release their next album Pinhole to Vortex September 18 on Anyway Records. After about 20 years, the band has racked up quite the long discography. Lead vocalist and guitarist Kyle Melton says that they are always trying to keep their sound fresh and original.

"I think we've continued to work and try to push out from just being repetitive ourselves or just strictly mimicking the things that we love. I think we've done a pretty good job, very conscientiously, to continue to push past strict obedience to whatever the styles are and figure out what it is we do."

The last track of the album "Drive Open In The Delicate Streams," is actually a track that Melton has been sitting on for almost 20 years now.

"I actually did a studio session back in 2007 at Wright State radio and then that band dissolved and that song just kind of didn't go anywhere with Smug Brothers. So to come back and really get a really good take of it and put it on a record was a huge thrill for me because I mean, that's one that I've really believed in."

Pre-order the new Smug Brother's album Pinhole to Vortex on Bandcamp.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard