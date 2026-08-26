Studio Session: Nervous Verbs' new album 'Moments of Riot' coming out September 25 on Sofaburn Records

Nervous Verbs, the solo project of Mike Montgomery, has a new album coming out soon: Moments of Riot. The nine track album will be released September 25 on Kentucky based label, Sofaburn Records.

The last six years have brought a new creative process for Montgomery. Between the day to day life of caring for his family, he would record voice notes on his phone or write poetry which would eventually become lyrics. These moments of inspiration and personal reflection culminated in an intimate piece of work that he says can be nerve-wracking to share.

"It's really uncomfortable for me to do it, but I like to feel that way sometimes. It makes me nervous and anxious and terrified. It's been good, it's been cathartic. I feel like I'm taking a bunch of feelings and just putting them on people, you know? But they don't have to press play if they don't want to."

Utilizing voice memos was a quick and easy way for Montgomery to brainstorm and even create a foundation for working in the studio. One happy accident from these recordings making it into the final projects can be heard on the song "Will You Bring This Body Home."

"I was just writing at the table and my son was sitting next to me, kind of clanking around so you can hear that. I just kept the voice memo and built on it so you hear him humming and all of the weird noises or him banging pots or whatever toy he was playing with. So I love that he's in there with me."

Nervous Verbs - Moments of Riot is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be released Sept. 25.