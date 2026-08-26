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Studio Session: Nervous Verbs' new album 'Moments of Riot' coming out September 25 on Sofaburn Records

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT
Album cover of Nervous Verbs - Moments of Riot depicting a strange head surrounded by random objects.
Nervous Verbs
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Contributed

Nervous Verbs, the solo project of Mike Montgomery, has a new album coming out soon: Moments of Riot. The nine track album will be released September 25 on Kentucky based label, Sofaburn Records.

The last six years have brought a new creative process for Montgomery. Between the day to day life of caring for his family, he would record voice notes on his phone or write poetry which would eventually become lyrics. These moments of inspiration and personal reflection culminated in an intimate piece of work that he says can be nerve-wracking to share.

"It's really uncomfortable for me to do it, but I like to feel that way sometimes. It makes me nervous and anxious and terrified. It's been good, it's been cathartic. I feel like I'm taking a bunch of feelings and just putting them on people, you know? But they don't have to press play if they don't want to."

Utilizing voice memos was a quick and easy way for Montgomery to brainstorm and even create a foundation for working in the studio. One happy accident from these recordings making it into the final projects can be heard on the song "Will You Bring This Body Home."

"I was just writing at the table and my son was sitting next to me, kind of clanking around so you can hear that. I just kept the voice memo and built on it so you hear him humming and all of the weird noises or him banging pots or whatever toy he was playing with. So I love that he's in there with me."

Nervous Verbs - Moments of Riot is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be released Sept. 25.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard