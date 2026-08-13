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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Longtime friends Dak Janiels and the Holy Smokes on starting a band

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Dak Janiels and the Holy smokes pose with their instruments
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Dak Janiels and the Holy Smokes started off as friends on the playground, listening to Blink-182 and playing soccer. Years later they've started a band and have taken to the stage themselves.

Vocalist and guitarist Dak Janiels was given the final push to start a band by fellow Dayton musician Zack Sliver.

"After about a decade and a half of singing open mic nights, COVID happened and it kind of put a stop to my extracurricular activity. Zack from Yuppie told me if I would go record some of the songs that I was caterwauling at open mic night that he'd pay for the recording for a day. So after I bribed Danny with a new guitar, and Tim with unlimited hot dogs and pizza, we had a pretty fam damily going on."

The band are now working on recording an entire album and gigging around the region. Reflecting on taking the plunge into recording, Dak Janiels says he is grateful that Sliver encouraged him.

"It was like opening a whole new door for me musically. I had summed up my music career to being what I had already done. But once we started recording, I realized that I got very fortunate with Real Love Recording Co. in Dayton. Patrick Himes has produced all of our music and he is a wizard when it comes to production."

Stay up to date with Dak Janiels and the Holy Smokes by following them on instagram @dakjanielsaths.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard