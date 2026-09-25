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Kaleidoscope

Hip-hop duo The Groove Disturbers want to bring back Dayton funk

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
Cooley the Curator and T Hunt pose for a photo in the music library.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Cooley the Curator and T. Hunt aka The Groove Disturbers

Local hip-hop artists Cooley the Curator and T. Hunt have formed a new musical project, The Groove Disturbers, with a goal to bring back Dayton funk. Cooley says that people often think of that era as bygone, but he says it's one of the driving forces in hip-hop.

"It's really important for us to bridge those two worlds, because hip-hop everywhere else has relied on the funk music that came from here. I get frustrated when I listen to people's albums that are from here and it's just like, there's not really any funk in this. So we figure we should take matters in our own hands."

Every generation brings new musical influences into their sound and part of what The Groove Disturbers want is to bridge the gap between the present and the classics. Cooley says people need to know that Dayton funk never died.

"When I DJ at Barrel House every month for Funky Friday- I see it all the time: it'll be like older people that will come out that are from that era. Then I'll play something newer and they're like,'Well, this isn't what I'm used to.' But it's like,'Well, these people are still making funk.' You know what I mean? It never stopped. So, you know, we want to throw our hat in the ring."

Stream or purchase The Groove Disturbers' debut single Bet They Don't Dance on Bandcamp.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard