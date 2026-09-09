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Kaleidoscope

Tobe Nwigwe taps into expansive sound on new album 'The Bridge' coming out Oct 9

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT
Toby Nwigwe
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Contributed

For Tobe Nwigwe's new album, The Bridge, he wanted to explore and express himself to the fullest extent. He says that this album draws together his experience growing up in Texas as well as his cultural roots in Nigeria.

"The thing was to be expansive and really tap into the full duality of who I am, not only as a human being, but what I've been trying to get to as an artist in creating sonics that truly represent all that I've been able to be and experience. I feel like these are the perfect type of sonics and they expand from not only the southwest side of Houston, Texas, but all the way back to Nigeria."

Nwigwe used Highlife, a West African music genre, as one of the foundations for the album. He says that this style of music is sometimes overlooked by musicians.

"That sound is one that I truly grew up on. It's like the bedrock of Afro beats, but not too many people go back to the traditional highlife, and I wanted to expand on that and add the different sounds that I grew up hearing in Houston to that as well. Just merge them in a way that I feel like has not been done ever in the history of music."

Stream or pre-purchase Tobe Nwigwe's new album, The Bridge, coming out October 9.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard