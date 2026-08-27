© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dayton band Irby Ray say they feel welcomed by local music scene

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT
Irby Ray pose for a photo.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Irby Ray is one of the latest bands to step into the Dayton scene, having only started performing live in September 2025. Founder of the band Kaleb Layton started off by writing songs on his own, but when he and his friends brought those pieces to the stage he says the local music scene welcomed them with open arms.

"It's been kind of mind-blowing for a lot of these songs, starting in a bedroom and then bringing them to my friends here. They've definitely taken on different vibes than I intended. And with bringing them to a stage it feels very welcoming, a lot more welcoming than you might think when you're writing songs and bringing them to the world. You don't realize that, especially Dayton, is just a very warm welcome."

Getting out into a different community or art scene is a great way to make new friends and push a creative pursuit to new heights. Keyboard player Taylor Bonham says that she's excited to be back on stage.

"I've known Kaleb since high school, and he kind of pulled me back into the music scene. I was like not doing anything with music for years, and he's like,'Hey I've got something going on, you play keys.' And now I'm like fully writing my own music, fully immersed in the scene. It's it's been really inspiring."

Stream Irby Ray's latest single Strawberry Funnel Cake and keep up to date with them on instagram @irbyrayy.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard