Sinclair aviation students walk in the footsteps of the Wright brothers

Every semester, Dan Patterson takes about 20 students in Sinclair Community College’s Aviation Technology program outside the classroom and into Dayton’s aviation history.

Patterson teaches aviation history to students preparing for careers as pilots, mechanics, and drone technicians. One of his favorite parts of the course is visiting Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, where students can see places connected to Wilbur and Orville Wright.

The Wright brothers’ former home and bicycle shop are within walking distance of each other in Dayton’s West Third Street neighborhood.

“1127 West Third Street is where they built all their gliders, built airplanes. It's important to get that sense of being,” Patterson said. “We have a national park here. This is a big deal. A lot of cities don't have national parks, and Dayton's really lucky to have this.”

Stephen Wright, great-grandnephew of Wilbur Wright and Orville Wright, and Kenneth Botts, president of Wright Brothers USA, joined the visit.

For the students, the Wright brothers’ story is connected to the careers they are preparing to enter.

Emma Akers is working on her instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in conditions where they cannot rely solely on outside visual references.

“I'm currently working on my instrument rating. Basically, when you first get your license, you can only fly when it's clear outside. When you get your instrument rating, you can fly in clouds and foggy conditions because you rely on the instruments instead of looking outside,” Akers said.

Akers said her interest in aviation started with her father, a helicopter pilot.

“The biggest inspiration was probably my dad because he's been a helicopter pilot my whole life. He was always taking us to the museums and stuff, like the Air Force Museum. I always thought it would be a super cool career path and it's been really fun,” Akers said.

For Ahmad Aldaouab, aviation represents a longtime passion and new opportunities after his family immigrated to the United States.

“I'm studying the professional pilot program for aviation technology. It's been a passion for me ever since I was younger. My family immigrated here to the United States when I was seven years old, and the fact that aviation opened new opportunities in my life, that kind of motivated me to become a pilot," Aldaouab said.

Cushena Gambino-Robinson came to aviation after 20 years in the Air Force.

“I just retired from the Air Force after 20 years. It's a huge transition from intel to flying, but the reason why is because, I mean, all my friends think I'm crazy," Gambino-Robinson, “ 20 years of experience in intel, I could work at any of the three-letter agencies I've worked with for 20 years, but I just wanted to see the world in a different way.”

For John Weddle, aviation history inspired his interest in becoming a pilot.

“Growing up, the Air Force Museum was pretty close, so I went there all the time. That was really what got me started. It was actually the history that made me want to be a pilot. So, I actually volunteer up at the WACO Museum in Troy, so I'm actually their librarian there at their archives. So, yeah, kind of doing that and seeing real items from that time. Like, WACO was a 20s and 30s company building airplanes, but yeah, it's just so important to me, and it's like, it's real. It's not just something that's in a book,” Weddie Said.

Other students said personal experiences sparked their interest.

Tariq Jouett is studying Aviation Technology and Professional Pilot.

“Aviation Technology, and my second major is Professional Pilot because I like flying, and one of my mom's friends worked with the airline Delta, introduced me to the cockpit, and I got a tour of it, and I've been invested in aviation ever since,” said Jouett.

For Preston Schriml, the appeal is simple.

“I want to be a pilot because it gives you the coolest cubicle,” Schriml said.

For Patterson, the visits connect students’ individual goals with Dayton’s aviation history.

Blue Skies & Tailwinds is sponsored by Sinclair Community College and produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

