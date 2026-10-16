WYSO Weekend: Reentry Stories returns and a coal miner's musical

Renty Stories returns for another season: Next week, WYSO begins airing another season of ReEntry Stories - which began with Community Voices producer Mary Evans, who shared the stories of people returning to their communities after incarceration. Evans died in June 2025. Now, two of Mary’s friends, Heidi Arnold and Courtney Alspaugh are carrying the series forward. Both have spent years advocating for people returning home after incarceration. And both knew Mary and the work she cared so deeply about. We speak with Heidi who reflects on Mary’s legacy, and where the series will take us this season.

A coal miner's musical: A new musical is making its world premier at the Foundry Theater here in Yellow Springs October 22 - 25. "Are We American? (The Tipperary Coal Miners Musical)" is the first musical written by 95 year old Yellow Springs resident Marguerite Delpierre Heston, who goes by Maggie. It draws on the true story of her parents, who emigrated from France and Croatia and met in a 1920s Iowa coal mining camp.WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Maggie Heston and her daughter Melissa Heston, who is the producer and co-director of the musical.

What Miami Valley voters need to know for the November 2026 midterm: Early voting is underway for the 2026 MidTerms. Election day is November 3rd. WYSO’s Politics and Education Reporter Kathryn Mobley tells about some of the local ballot issues.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

