What Miami Valley voters need to know for the November 2026 midterm

Election Day is less than a month away.

Ohio voters will weigh in on Issue 3, which is a constitutional amendment to require voter identification. Voters will also determine the future of a range of local issues this November, including candidates for county commission, municipal offices, levies and a number of judicial seats.

WYSO’s Politics and Education Reporter Kathryn Mobley spoke with with All Things Considered Host Jerry Kenny about some of the local ballot issues in the Miami Valley area.

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Jerry Kenny: Let’s start in Miami County. The city of Piqua has a special election and the timing is challenging for the county’s Board of Elections. What’s going on?

Kathryn Mobley: The Miami County Board of Elections is primed to simultaneously run two elections on Nov. 3. The midterm and a special election to decide on the recall of three city commissioners Mayor James D. Vetter, Ward 1; William Frederick Walker, Jr., Ward 3; and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse, Ward 5. The three publicly support the creation of a data center in Piqua.

Some residents accuse the commissioners of ignoring their objections and failing to adequately address public health, safety and welfare issues. The petition was filed Sept. 10.

According to the Piqua City Charter, the recall election must be held between 40 to 60 days after that date and must coincide with another general or special election if one falls within that period. Thus, a special election parallel to the midterm on Nov. 3.

Kenny: How does this impact Piqua city residents?

Mobley: If voting by mail, a person must submit a special election application. This is separate from a general election ballot. Applications must be in to the Miami County Board of Election by 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

If early voting in person, Piqua City residents must check in separately for each one at the board of elections on West Main Street. The general election is in the hallway outside the board’s office. The special election will be inside the office.

For those voting on Election Day, Piqua’s three polling locations will have separate check-in areas and tabulation equipment for the two elections. Voters must complete one ballot at a time.

Kenny: How will running two elections at the same time impact when results come out?

Mobley: The board will complete the unofficial canvass of the general election first and release those results. Then it will tabulate and release the special election results.

Kenny: Anything else in Miami County?

Mobley: The Miami County Park District has a new operating levy on the Nov. 3 ballot. It’s a 10-year, 1.4-mill levy to continue operations, and maintenance. It would cost about $49 dollars a year for each $100,000 of property value. The district’s current levy expires in 2027.

Kenny: What’s going on in Greene County with the city of Beavercreek?

Mobley: Issue 5 is a big one for Beavercreek voters.

They will decide on a 1% earned income tax. If passed, Beavercreek’s city leaders say they will end nine current levies. This will reduce city property tax revenue for municipal operations by 50%, approximately $15.2 million in revenue. Annually, the city collects $30.7 million in property taxes.

It will be levied on people 18 years and older, who work in Beavercreek. According to the city, nearly 23,000 non-residents work in the city and about 3,000 work and live in the city. Residents already paying 1% or more to another municipality will get a 100% credit. Some income wouldn’t be affected including social security, pensions, IRAs, investment income, 401Ks, active-duty military pay, child support, unemployment compensation and earnings under $1,000.

Since 1984, this is the sixth time Beavercreek voters have been asked to decide on an earned income tax. If voters pass this measure, it will go into effect July 1.

Kenny: And there is a change for students who live at Central State University. What’s that about?

Mobley: The city of Xenia just annexed the main campus of Central State University. As a result, students have to vote inside the city’s limit at Xenia Grace Chapel. More than 600 have been notified. The biggest challenge is arranging transportation for them to get to this location, which is less than 10 miles from the Wilberforce campus.

The rest of the ballot is filled with levy renewals either for municipal expenses, road projects or fire/EMS.

One interesting thing regarding Greene County candidate races, there are no Democrat challengers. Dick Gould is running for county commissioner, Kraig Hagler is running for county auditor — both are incumbents. Amanda Jenkins is vying for county treasurer — all are Republicans.

Kenny: What’s about the judicial races?

Mobley: The same scenario. For Common Pleas General Division, Domestic Relations and Probate, there is only one candidate.

Kenny: What’s happening in Clark County?

Mobley: There are two county commission races. One is between Republican Sasha Rittenhouse and Democrat Bradley Soles.

The other is between Republican Greg Kaffenbarger and independent Seth Evans. This is a special election and the term ends Jan. 1, 2029.

Republican Hillary Hamilton is running unopposed for Clark County Auditor. The same situation for Bonnie Sakaitis, who’s running for County Recorder. There is a contest for Coroner between Democrat Aamir Khan and challenging Republican Joel Macy.

Kenny: What about the judicial races?

Mobley: It’s a repeat of the Greene County races, only one candidate for Court of Appeals in the Second District and for Common Pleas Probate Division.

Kenny: What’s happening in Montgomery County?

Mobley: A county commission seat is up for grabs. Incumbent and Democrat Carolyn Rice is trying to fend off Republican challenger Margie Christie. Rice has held her seat for seven years.

In the county auditor race, incumbent Karl Keith is also trying to hold onto his position. Republican Tammy Murphy is a real estate broker challenging the 26-year Democrat veteran.

Montgomery voters will also decide several judicial races. There are two candidates for Juvenile Court Judge as well as for Common Pleas Probate.

Kenny: What are some other ballot issues in Montgomery County?

Mobley: Dayton Public Schools is asking for an additional 7-mill levy. Five mills will be for current operating expenses. Two mills is for general permanent improvements.

This means an additional $245 in taxes per $100,000 of property value. If approved, it would annually generate $14 million.

Miamisburg City Schools wants voters to approve a new 0.5% earned income tax for operating expenses. Social Security income would not be taxed.

Northridge Local Schools has put a new 2.2 mill levy on the ballot. It’s for general improvements.

Kenny: Anything else?

Mobley: In Darke County, the Board of Election recently moved to a new site. It's now located at 603 Wagner Ave. Thus, anyone voting early needs to go there.

Kenny: Kathryn, early voting is now underway, it began Oct. 6, what do people need to know?

Mobley: If people decide to vote early, this means casting your ballot at the Board of Elections in your county. You must show a valid state issued photo ID with your correct name and it must be current. Check with your county board of elections for daily hours.

Kenny: What about people who want to cast an absentee ballot?

Mobley: You can get an absentee ballot, by applying to your county Board of Elections for a form. You can also download an absentee ballot application form from their website or from ohiosos.gov.

Oct. 27 is the deadline for an absentee application. It must be received by your county’s Board of Elections by 8:30 p.m. a week before Election Day.

Once you get your absentee ballot, you have until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 to turn it into your county’s Board of Election. 7:30 p.m. is when polls close. After that, your ballot won’t be counted.

Absentee ballots can only be turned into your county’s Board of Election office. Don’t deliver it to your regular polling location. If you have any questions, call your Board of Election office now.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls open at 6:30 a.m.

