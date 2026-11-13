A new Dayton veterans' memorial, Thanksgiving memories, and a local teacher takes flight

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

41 local Medal of Honor recipients to be honored at restored Dayton veterans memorial: Veterans’ Voices is back for a new season, bringing you local stories of service and sacrifice from those who have served our country. On Friday, a dedication ceremony took place for the new Medal of Honor Memorial and Honor Park, in Dayton - paying tribute to veterans throughout the Miami Valley. The $1.8 million project will serve as a lasting tribute to the more than 110,000 veterans who call this region home.

StoryCorps invites Americans to preserve family stories this Thanksgiving: Every Thanksgiving, families gather to share a meal and make memories. The holiday is also an opportunity to preserve the stories of the people who matter most to us. That's the idea behind StoryCorps' Great Thanksgiving Listen. Will Davis, director of WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, spoke with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay about the project.

Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live To Benefit WYSO: Join us on Nov. 25 at Victoria Theater as more than 25 of Dayton’s most talented musicians gather to celebrate the music of The Band. "Such a Night - The Last Waltz Live!" has been a Dayton Thanksgiving tradition for over a decade and is one of the must see concerts of the season. WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt spoke with Jeff Opt and Rich Reuter in conversation about this year's Last Waltz concert. Reuter played a few solo acoustic Last Waltz tunes throughout.

Valley View STEM teacher taking a zero-gravity flight for students' lab experiments: Very few people will experience zero gravity. One local science teacher will get that chance without having to go into orbit. Jill Weaver is a STEM teacher for Valley View Middle School in Germantown. She will experience zero gravity while flying aboard the Air Aero G. That’s a plane that flies in an arc to simulate zero gravity for its passengers. She told WYSO’s Mike Frazier that she’s doing it to conduct two science experiments for her STEM students.

Finding work after prison: Two women weigh whether to disclose their past to employers: This season on ReEntry Stories, we’re focusing on fair-chance employment and what it means for people rebuilding their lives after incarceration. For someone with a criminal record, getting a foot in the door can mean deciding what to share with a potential employer, and when.

