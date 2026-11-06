Adaptive tricycles expand access to Ohio trails; Dayton factory offers one man a chance for change

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

UD’s president-elect brings passion for education to top administration: The University of Dayton’s next president, Darlene Weaver, will be the first woman to lead the school in its 176 year history. She’s currently UD’s provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. Weaver recently spoke with Jerry Kenney and said, while she didn’t start out to serve as an administrator, she learned that her passion for education would be an asset.

Adaptive tricycle program helps more Ohioans hit the trails: Ohio is covered in biking trails, and a new charity is making sure everyone can take advantage of that resource. 3Wheel Therapy is a free bike ride service that allows those who can’t operate their own bikes to join experts on a short ride. WYSO’S Shay Frank rode along for a recent ride with the Dayton chapter, learning about the benefits of getting people into the great outdoors.

He was ready to make a change. A Dayton family-owned factory gave him the chance: This season on ReEntry Stories, we’re looking at fair-chance employment and the opportunities it can create for people returning from incarceration. In this episode, a supervisor and his employee have a candid conversation about the challenges of returning to the workforce.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

