WYSO Weekend: Indigenous education and a life saving device

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Tribal cultural educators visit Ohio fourth graders to teach history from Native perspective: Some area fourth graders got a chance to put the books down last week and learn directly from citizens of Ohio’s historic tribes. WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley dropped into the event to see what students were learning.

A life saving device: On Sept. 20, Dayton Daily News sports writer Dave Jablonski was playing an adult soccer league game when he collapsed on the Bexley High School athletic field near Columbus. As team members, and several doctors, surrounded him, they could find no pulse. But thanks to a nearby Automated External Defibrillator – also known as an AED – they saved Jablonski’s life.

Levitt UpClose keeps the fun going through the cold with secret concerts around Dayton: Bridging the gap between summer seasons on the lawn with monthly secret pop-up concerts throughout the community. The November UpClose show has an added partnership in the mix. WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke to Brandi Schneider from Levitt Pavilion Dayton to learn more.

'We're not our mistakes': Breaking the stigma for formerly incarcerated people: WYSO’s original series, ReEntry Stories, is back. This season focuses on the challenges returning citizens face when looking for work after incarceration. In this episode, host Courtney Alspaugh talks with another formerly incarcerated woman about the barriers to finding a job and proving to others, and sometimes to themselves, that their past doesn’t have to define their future.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

