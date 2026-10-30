Levitt UpClose keeps the fun going through the cold with secret concerts around Dayton

Levitt Pavilion Dayton bridges the gap between warm seasons with Levitt UpClose, a series of secret concerts at undisclosed locations around Dayton. The day of the event, attendees are emailed the location, and even the performers are kept a mystery until they walk on stage.

They coined the name Levitt UpClose because the concerts are a more intimate experience than the big outdoor stage in downtown Dayton. Brandi Schneider, Marketing and Communications Manager at Levitt Pavilion, says that these shows are meant to be special.

"It's going to be a more up close and personal concert for you. The artists really kind of lean into that a little bit because not only do they play, but they'll talk to the audience a little bit more and tell stories and things too."

During the cold seasons it's easy to get cabin fever from the monotony of staying at home all the time. However, at Levitt UpClose it's a new experience every time.

"One of the really cool things about Levitt Up Close is that every month is different- different place, different artists." says Schneider. "So if you want to try something new, come out, give it a shot. If you don't like it, that doesn't necessarily mean the next concert you're not going to like. So it's really one of those things that you got to really just keep showing up and checking out."

To get more info and to buy tickets for Levitt Up Close, go to levittdayton.org.