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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Levitt UpClose keeps the fun going through the cold with secret concerts around Dayton

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman
/
WYSO
Although the free summer concert series is over for 2026, local audiences can still participate in Levitt Pavilion Dayton performances.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton bridges the gap between warm seasons with Levitt UpClose, a series of secret concerts at undisclosed locations around Dayton. The day of the event, attendees are emailed the location, and even the performers are kept a mystery until they walk on stage.

They coined the name Levitt UpClose because the concerts are a more intimate experience than the big outdoor stage in downtown Dayton. Brandi Schneider, Marketing and Communications Manager at Levitt Pavilion, says that these shows are meant to be special.

"It's going to be a more up close and personal concert for you. The artists really kind of lean into that a little bit because not only do they play, but they'll talk to the audience a little bit more and tell stories and things too."

During the cold seasons it's easy to get cabin fever from the monotony of staying at home all the time. However, at Levitt UpClose it's a new experience every time.

"One of the really cool things about Levitt Up Close is that every month is different- different place, different artists." says Schneider. "So if you want to try something new, come out, give it a shot. If you don't like it, that doesn't necessarily mean the next concert you're not going to like. So it's really one of those things that you got to really just keep showing up and checking out."

To get more info and to buy tickets for Levitt Up Close, go to levittdayton.org.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard